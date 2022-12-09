Plenty of Eagles’ Heroes

By Tim Staudt
-If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense. The success on offense starts up front. Four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce anchors the offensive line. Kelce is the heart and soul of the team and the city. He’s joined by three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Isaac Seumalo and left guard Landon Dickerson.

