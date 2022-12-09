In My View: MSU’s win at Penn State is important

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I believe Wednesday’s MSU men’s basketball win at Penn State was significant.

MSU needed the feel-good feeling of winning a Big Ten road game to go to 2023 with a 1-1 league record. MSU should get Malik Hall back in early January and the Spartans should have little trouble winning the next three holiday-time games at home - Brown, Oakland and Buffalo in my view.

