Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer Named Walter Camp First-Team All-American

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sixth-year graduate senior punter Bryce Baringer has been named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

This is the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 131 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team. The Walter Camp All-America Team was announced Thursday night on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Baringer was also named a first-team All-American earlier this week by CBS Sports. Last week, he became the first Spartan to win the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches. Baringer is the sixth different Spartan punter to receive first-team All-America accolades and the first since the late Mike Sadler in 2013.

A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, Baringer leads the FBS in punting with a school-record 49.0-yard average, which is also the second-best single-season average in Big Ten history (Iowa’s Reggie Roby had a 49.8-yard average in 1981). Michigan State also ranks No. 1 in the FBS in net punting (45.5-yard average) as Baringer had only four touchbacks this season while placing 22 of his 50 punts (44 percent) inside the 20, including eight inside the 10. The sixth-year graduate senior also had a Big Ten-best 24 punts of 50-plus yards (48 percent), including 10 of 60-plus yards.

A two-time Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week (vs. Ohio State and Illinois), Baringer made five appearances on the “Ray’s 8″ weekly honor roll (vs. Western Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers).

Baringer’s career punting average of 46.0 yards per punt (161 punts for 7,406 yards) is not only a school record, but the best in Big Ten history (Reggie Roby of Iowa previously held the Big Ten career record with a 45.5 average from 1979-82). Last season, Baringer set a school record with his 48.4-yard punting average, only to be eclipsed by this year’s 49.0-yard average.

Baringer is currently preparing for the NFL Draft and has accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

MICHIGAN STATE FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA PUNTERS

Bryce Baringer, 2022

Mike Sadler, 2013

Brandon Fields, 2004

Greg Montgomery, 1987

Greg Montgomery, 1986

Ralf Mojsiejenko, 1983

Ray Stachowicz, 1980

Ray Stachowicz, 1979

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.