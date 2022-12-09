Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”

More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties participated in the event.

Lindy Moore of Lansing was one of those lucky seniors citizens who Thursday had a few special guests knock on her door, it was Lansing Police Department Officers who were there to give her a Christmas gift.

Lansing police paid Moore a welcoming visit. She said it really meant a lot to her since she doesn’t get many visitors, only about once a month on average. “I’m just happy to see this Christmas, I’ll be happy and retired.”

Moore said, as she laughed, “I’m just ecstatic, and I’m just surprised at the same time.”

All thanks to Santa’s helpers from Mid-Michigan charities, businesses and law enforcement, volunteers stuffed, wrapped and delievered 400 boxes filled with holiday joy to the elderly.

“It’s amazing, it’s great to be able to give back to the community and meet people who we might not normally interact with, so it’s been a great day,” said Lansing Police Officer Beau Idalski.

For Lindy Moore, to receive a box full of essentials brightened her holiday.

“Oh goodies and oh something to keep me warm,” said Moore.

“I’m very thankful that I get to be a part of this and get to help bring joy to people’s days and brighten up their Christmas season,” said Idalski.

Giving a little holiday joy to those who need it and making sure no senior goes without Christmas.

“I’m blessed. I really am and because of this program it makes me know that I am blessed, thank you,” said Moore.

