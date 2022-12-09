Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”

More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties participated in the event.

Lindy Moore of Lansing was one of those lucky seniors citizens who Thursday had a few special guests knock on her door, it was Lansing Police Department Officers who were there to give her a Christmas gift.

Lansing police paid Moore a welcoming visit. She said it really meant a lot to her since she doesn’t get many visitors, only about once a month on average. “I’m just happy to see this Christmas, I’ll be happy and retired.”

Moore said, as she laughed, “I’m just ecstatic, and I’m just surprised at the same time.”

All thanks to Santa’s helpers from Mid-Michigan charities, businesses and law enforcement, volunteers stuffed, wrapped and delievered 400 boxes filled with holiday joy to the elderly.

“It’s amazing, it’s great to be able to give back to the community and meet people who we might not normally interact with, so it’s been a great day,” said Lansing Police Officer Beau Idalski.

For Lindy Moore, to receive a box full of essentials brightened her holiday.

“Oh goodies and oh something to keep me warm,” said Moore.

“I’m very thankful that I get to be a part of this and get to help bring joy to people’s days and brighten up their Christmas season,” said Idalski.

Giving a little holiday joy to those who need it and making sure no senior goes without Christmas.

“I’m blessed. I really am and because of this program it makes me know that I am blessed, thank you,” said Moore.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Sparrow Health System to join Michigan Medicine in new partnership
Michigan Law Enforcement brings seniors Christmas
Michigan Law Enforcement brings seniors Christmas
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger