MacDonald Middle School is closed due to power outage

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) announced that MacDonald School will be closed Friday due to a power outage.

“If you have not yet dropped off your student, please do not drop them off. If you have already dropped your student off at school, more information will be forthcoming. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to providing more information as soon as it becomes available,” said ELPS.

The school coordinated a dismissal plan that was communicated through e-blast, robocalls, and Facebook.

For students who ride the bus, buses will return to the middle school after dropping off elementary students. Buses are expected to be back at MacDonald Middle School to pick up riders between 8:30 and 9:00.

Walkers are in the process of being dismissed now to walk home.

If you are picking up your student, they ask that you pull into the front loop and a staff member will radio inside to have your student come out.

