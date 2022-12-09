Local parks and trails across the state to receive grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 14 communities in Michigan were awarded a total of $1,906,100 in Recreation Passport grants for projects including beach volleyball courts at a park in Alpena County, a splash pad in Kent County, a new park welcome center in Newaygo County, and park development in Berrien and Delta counties.

Starting 12 years ago, the recreation passport program boosted visitors and funding for Michigan state parks, and over a decade later it is also delivering more funding to improve local and community parks and trails across the state.

“Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources to improve state, local, and community parks,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan has always been a four-season recreation destination, and the enhancements made possible through Recreation Passport grants help ensure residents and visitors of all abilities can enjoy a rich variety of activities and experiences every day of the year.”

Since the introduction of the Recreation Passport in 2010, support for it has steadily grown. The Recreation Passport grant program has awarded just over $16.5 million statewide since it started and is funded from 10% of the passport revenues, with the remaining funding supporting operations, infrastructure, and historic and cultural assets, in the state parks and recreation system.

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 35 grant applications seeking $4.4 million in local funding. Successful applicants clearly demonstrated projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Every resident who purchases the Recreation Passport is getting amazing value and access to outdoor recreation for themselves, while at the same time helping to improve public outdoor recreation statewide,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Ten percent of Recreation Passport sales goes to local communities via grants, supporting each community’s vision for what it can bring to residents. It’s about making outdoor recreation more accessible to more people. Whether birding with friends at a neighborhood park, playing with your kids in a new splash pad or enjoying a good book beneath the shade of park pavilion, having these places available is incredibly important.”

The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens in early 2023, with applications due April 1.

Learn more about the program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.

