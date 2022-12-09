Local parks and trails across the state to receive grants

14 communities to share $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants
Michigan's Recreation Passport for state parks is increasing by $1 in March to a total of $12...
Michigan's Recreation Passport for state parks is increasing by $1 in March to a total of $12 a year. (WJRT)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 14 communities in Michigan were awarded a total of $1,906,100 in Recreation Passport grants for projects including beach volleyball courts at a park in Alpena County, a splash pad in Kent County, a new park welcome center in Newaygo County, and park development in Berrien and Delta counties.

Starting 12 years ago, the recreation passport program boosted visitors and funding for Michigan state parks, and over a decade later it is also delivering more funding to improve local and community parks and trails across the state.

“Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources to improve state, local, and community parks,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan has always been a four-season recreation destination, and the enhancements made possible through Recreation Passport grants help ensure residents and visitors of all abilities can enjoy a rich variety of activities and experiences every day of the year.”

Since the introduction of the Recreation Passport in 2010, support for it has steadily grown. The Recreation Passport grant program has awarded just over $16.5 million statewide since it started and is funded from 10% of the passport revenues, with the remaining funding supporting operations, infrastructure, and historic and cultural assets, in the state parks and recreation system.

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 35 grant applications seeking $4.4 million in local funding. Successful applicants clearly demonstrated projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens in early 2023, with applications due April 1.

Learn more about the program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

Latest News

Sparrow Health System to join University of Michigan Health
LIVE: Sparrow Health, University of Michigan Health announcement
The grant will be used to support the Jackson County Health Department’s Teen Pregnancy...
Jackson County Health Department’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative
First Alert Weather: Winter Survival Guide
MacDonald Middle School
MacDonald Middle School is closed due to power outage