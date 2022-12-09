LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System joins University of Michigan Health to discuss a proposed agreement that will expand services to Mid-Michigan residents and provide access to care, facilities, and technology.

At its Dec. 8 meeting, the U-M Board of Regents approved proceeding with the agreement, as did the Sparrow Health System Board of Directors at its meeting on Nov. 28.

It is expected that the agreement will be completed in the first half of 2023, pending final regulatory approvals and closing processes.

