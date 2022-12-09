LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can expect the snow to arrive.

Maureen Halliday joins to look at the trending headlines including the newest images from NASA and what Michiganders say is their favorite holiday sweet treat. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 9, 2022

Average High: 38º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1879, 1946

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1864

Jackson Record High: 58º 1946

Jackson Record Low: -4º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.