Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan.

Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires.

“Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate your feedback,” officials said on social media.

More information on Hazard Mitigation Planning can be found on the FEMA website.

