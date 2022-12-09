‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old Brayden Lape advanced to the finals on season 22 of The Voice. Now being called ‘Grass Lape,’ his Mid-Michigan hometown said they have been cheering Brayden on since the season started back in September.

“It is super exciting for us to have Brayden on the show and we miss him for one. We really miss having him in class cause as you see on the show, he’s this huge positive energy and so we miss that. But, to watch him excel is so Brayden, I mean, that’s just so him,” said Stephanie Hoppe, biology teacher at Grass Lake High School.

Hoppe told News 10 Brayden grew up with her children and played sports with her twin boys. He’s also a student in her biology class.

“He’s that kid that’s always super kind to everybody,” said Hoppe.

Students, teachers, and staff at Grass Lake High School all know Brayden as an athlete that dominates on the field and on the court. They all said they didn’t see this coming.

“I did not. I had no clue. I knew he played the guitar and in elementary school, we had ukuleles for a grade and he was pretty good at that but I mean before this year I had no idea how actually good he was at singing,” said Sal Vitale, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School.

Vitale said he’s known Brayden since kindergarten. Over the years, they’ve played basketball, baseball, and football together.

“I remember he lived down the road from me for a little bit and he would just sing in his room and he wouldn’t really tell anybody,” said Zander Stormont, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School.

On Monday, Brayden became this season’s youngest finalist. Filled with “good luck” signs, people from Brayden’s hometown said they’re not surprised that people who watch the show love him.

“I’m really proud of it. I’m getting texts and phone calls from all over Michigan. I’ve even gotten a few from out of state from family members that know what I do here in the community and they’re really excited for us. So I hope they’re out there voting,” said John Lesinski, Grass Lake Charter Township Supervisor.

Coached by Blake Shelton since the beginning of the show, Brayden is now on his way to the finals. If you want to watch the finale of The Voice with dozens of other fans, you can head down to Jackson. The Michigan Theatre is hosting a watch party starting at 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The party is free to attend and donations to the theatre are welcome.

You can also watch the two-part season finale of The Voice on Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on WILX 10.

