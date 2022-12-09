Grand Rapids announces 2023 ArtPrize 2.0 dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The newly-restructured ArtPrize event, now known as ArtPrize 2.0, is returning to Grand Rapids.

Artists, venues, visitors, businesses, arts organizations, neighbors and families can all begin planning. The international art competition will take place from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023.

In October, the organization behind ArtPrize announced a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University would take the reins.

Background: ‘ArtPrize 2.0′ - Michigan art contest ends, restructures, rebrands

“We see this unique gift as an amazing opportunity to continue the process of refining this national and international destination event for our community,” said Grand Rapids city manager Mark Washington.

More information on ArtPrize 2.0 will be released in early 2023.

The full announcement can be found here.

Since 2009, ArtPrize has awarded more than $6 million through a combination of public votes, juried awards and grants.

“ArtPrize has been a manifestation of the independent creative spirit that defines Grand Rapids, and has captured the imagination of people from around the world,” said Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Rick DeVos and the ArtPrize Board have laid out a roadmap and a foundation that we’re grateful for and excited to build upon.”

More information can be found on ArtPrize’s official website.

