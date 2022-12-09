Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

Latest News

Neither team will be playing for a national championship, but the entire nation will be...
Army vs. Navy At Hand
Plenty of Eagles’ Heroes
FILE - Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against...
WNBA Players Still Competing Overseas
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the...
Croatia Knocks Brazil Out of World Cup