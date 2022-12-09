‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident Friday. It can be watched in the video player above.

