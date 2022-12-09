Croatia Knocks Brazil Out of World Cup

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the...
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands, left, and Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) - Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup by beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th. Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

