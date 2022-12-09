Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends.

The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December.

The Human Society will place a thank you sign with your name on their cage. You’ll also get a photo of the pet who received your stocking. You can register here.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on its official website. You can donate money directly to the Capital Area Humane Society here.

