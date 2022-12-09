Army vs. Navy At Hand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Army and Navy will play each other on Saturday for the 123rd time. It will be the 90th time in Philadelphia and 14th time at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy leads the series 62-53-7 and is 11-2 at the Linc against the Black Knights. Army has 11 players with at least 100 rushing yards this season and is averaging 304 rushing yards per game. That’s second best in the country. Navy has won two games this season without completing a pass. Navy does have a school-record 32 sacks this season and 10 in the last two games.

