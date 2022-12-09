50-year-old man dead after crash in Bath Township on Thursday

(KPTV)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car accident that occurred on eastbound I-96 near Hastings Road in Boston Township on Dec. 8 around 3:00 p.m. According to police, on Dec. 9, the 50-year-old driver, Louis Rumsey did not survive the car crash despite being transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth.

The prior investigation showed that a Blue 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rumsey from the Lake Odessa area was traveling eastbound on I-96 near Hastings Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a stop. The driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor at this time.

Authorities believe Rumsey had a medical issue that caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash.

The car crash is still being investigated by authorities to determine the cause of the crash and the exact circumstances of his death.

News 10 will have updates as the investigation continues.

