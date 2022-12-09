28 new recruits of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy set to graduate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College will hold a graduation ceremony for 28 new recruits of the 110th class of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy.

The new recruits have completed more than 700 hours of basic law enforcement training. The completed hours are above the 594 hours mandated by the state of Michigan.

Over the last 17 weeks, students have been trained in firearms, emergency vehicle operations, police tactics, traffic crash investigations, defensive tactics, criminal justice, traffic enforcement, first aid, and CPR, according to Lansing Community College.

The graduation is set to take place on Dec. 9 at Lansing Community College West Campus. 5708 Cornerstone Drive.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.