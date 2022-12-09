Man dead after car crash in Livingston County

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a car crash that took place on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers from the Brighton Post investigated a one-car crash that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man from Fenton.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

