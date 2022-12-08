Win a $50 gift card to City Limits!

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to City Limits!

They gave us the clue to the fifth day of giveaways.

CLUE #5: What do you get when you sign up for City Limits E-Club?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://mycitylimits.com/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways on Thursday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 in-venue gift card to City Limits plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3 and 4.

On Friday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

