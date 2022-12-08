What the Tech: Gifts for TikTokers and other content creators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can thank social media for creating a lot of Christmas gift ideas.

Millions of aspiring TikTokers and Instagram stars are looking for gadgets to make their videos look more professional. The hope for many is to become social media stars.

Consumer technology reporter Jamer Tucker has rounded up a few ideas for anyone thinking “lights, camera, action.”

Most TikTokers just use their smartphone to create content. The TikTokers with millions of subscribers are more successful because they’re using gadgets to make their videos stand out.

Lighting is crucial for creators. These circle lights are lightweight and can be easily carried from place to place. The lights have multiple colors, a phone clamp in the center, and connect to power with a USB cable. They’re usually under $20 and trust me, they’ll love one.

Good audio makes an average TikTok video more professional. Rode makes several styles of microphones. For smartphone or GoPro shooting, the Wireless Go is a small lavalliere mic and the Rode VideoMicro mic is best. The sound quality is significantly better.

To steady things, the DJI Osmo Pocket ups the video quality and steadies the camera when they’re walking or even skateboarding. They can stream live to social media or save the recordings for editing.

Every content creator has searched for a smartphone gimbal like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. It’s a steady cam with an extension arm, or selfie stick, to put some distance between them and the camera. The phone quickly mounts with a magnet and gives them handheld control of the camera such as a record button and zoom.

What this allows them to do is walk around, and not worry about the shot being bumpy, it’s almost like having their own camera person.

A cheaper option is a handheld rig like this one. Under $20, these do an excellent job of protecting their smartphone and giving them stability. A few mounts allow them to attach microphones and lights.

Everyone who creates TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube videos on a regular basis can use these gadgets and they’ll be surprised you thought of them.

For aspiring content creators, these gadgets are a good investment.

There are currently more than 37 million influencers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, earning money with their videos.

