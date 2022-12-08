Watermain work prompts more closures in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Okemos Road will see more closures due to Wednesday’s watermain break.

Initially, Okemos Road was closed between Mount Hope and Hamilton roads for about nine hours Wednesday. While the watermain break has been fixed, the northbound lanes of the same stretch will be closed at 6 p.m. Thursday for three to six hours as crews finish necessary work.

Additionally, crews will be replacing the concrete Friday morning at the southeast corner of the Hamilton and Okemos roads intersection where the watermain break occurred. Northbound Okemos Road will remain open during this work.

More information can be found on Meridian Township’s official website.

