Tommy’s Express Car Wash is accepting Toys for Tots donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should go without Christmas presents this holiday season. That’s the goal of the annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive put on by WILX partners the local Marine Corp Reserve and the Salvation Army.

WILX has also partnered with several businesses here in mid-Michigan to help support our Toys for Tots donation drive.

One of those businesses is Tommy’s Express Car Wash at the intersection of West Saginaw and Waverly. When you drop off your toy donation there, you will get a free car wash.

A Tommy’s Express team leader told News 10 why they wanted to be part of this year’s toy collection campaign.

“We like to participate in our community and, you know, help in any way that we can we try to do something each month that contributes to the community as a whole. And this is something that we believe in,” said Justin Koloski, team leader at Tommy’s Express.

You can drop off your toys from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the evening at Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

We invite you to join in this holiday effort. You can also drop off donations at the following locations:

This year you can donate through Amazon with “Can’t make it, then ship it!” If you’d like to donate toys, but can’t make it out to drop them off, you can simply scan the QR code below with the camera on your phone (or click HERE) and select the toys from Amazon you’d like to donate and they will ship directly to the WILX studios!

We will be accepting donations until this Friday. All donations stay right here in mid-Michigan.

Thank you, Mid-Michigan, for helping to Make an Impact for local families in need!

