Taylor Named WMU Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As expected Lance Taylor has been named Western Michigan’s new head football coach. Taylor has served as offensive coordinator at Louisville. He replaces Tim Lester who was fired after six seasons and a 37-32 record. Western had a 5-7 record this past season.

