Staudt’s Rising Star: Jack Rizzo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Stars is Jack Rizzo from Grand Ledge.

Jack is 11 years old and a goalie for the Lansing Gladiators lacrosse team.

He is also involved in band and youth wrestling.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.