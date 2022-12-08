Staudt’s Rising Star: Jack Rizzo

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Stars is Jack Rizzo from Grand Ledge.

Jack is 11 years old and a goalie for the Lansing Gladiators lacrosse team.

He is also involved in band and youth wrestling.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

