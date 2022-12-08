Sparrow Health System to join Michigan Medicine in new partnership

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System will join Michigan Medicine, formerly the University of Michigan Health System, in a new partnership.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. The agreement is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Sparrow said joining Michigan Medicine will expand access to clinical care across the state.

Sparrow Health System is Mid-Michigan’s largest health system. It operates six hospitals in Ionia, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton and Montcalm counties.

In addition to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan Medicine includes dozens of health centers across Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan.

It’s not the first collaboration between the health systems, Sparrow has had a partnership with the University of Michigan for its C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Further details are expected to be revealed during a press conference Friday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.