Sparrow Health System to join Michigan Medicine in new partnership

By Dane Kelly and Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System will join Michigan Medicine, formerly the University of Michigan Health System, in a new partnership.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. The agreement is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Sparrow said joining Michigan Medicine will expand access to clinical care across the state.

Sparrow Health System is Mid-Michigan’s largest health system. It operates six hospitals in Ionia, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton and Montcalm counties.

In addition to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan Medicine includes dozens of health centers across Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan.

It’s not the first collaboration between the health systems, Sparrow has had a partnership with the University of Michigan for its C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Further details are expected to be revealed during a press conference Friday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

Gas prices drop across Michigan
The program aims to guarantee students, especially first-generation students and those from...
Olivet College scholarship offers free tuition to qualifying students
The program aims to guarantee students, especially first-generation students and those from...
Olivet College scholarship offers free tuition to qualifying students
Sparrow Health System to join Michigan Medicine in new partnership