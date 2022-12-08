Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act.

This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize the Soo Locks, stop invasive carp, prevent coastal erosion and flooding, and improve water quality in Michigan. The House and Senate are expected to pass the bill soon.

“Michigan knows firsthand how more frequent and more severe weather caused by the climate crisis is taking a toll on our coastal communities and aging infrastructure. These investments will address erosion in our coastal areas, prevent damaging flooding in our communities, improve water quality, and stop the spread of invasive Carp and other species in our Great Lakes. This legislation also authorizes the critical funding needed to modernize the Soo Locks,” said Senator Stabenow.

The Water Resources Development Act will:

Modernize the Soo Locks: The bill will give the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the funding flexibility they need to finish building a new lock at the Soo on schedule.

Increase the federal cost share for Brandon Road Lock and Dam project: The federal cost share for constructing the Brandon Road Lock and Dam project will increase from 80% to 90% to prevent invasive carp and other invasive species from entering the Great Lakes. This increase will help expedite the completion of this critical project.

Address destructive coastline erosion and flooding: The bill allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide support to Great Lakes states to prevent future erosion and flooding in coastal communities.

Identify and address flood risks in Southeast Michigan and Midland County: The bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work with Southeast Michigan and Midland County to identify and address flood risks in their communities caused by extreme precipitation.

Support sewer overflow, stormwater, and drinking water projects: The bill increases Michigan’s statewide Environmental Infrastructure Assistance Program authority from $35 million to $85 million and expands its eligibility to support new sewer overflow, stormwater, and drinking water projects. The bill also authorizes $7.2 million for Cascade Charter Township and $40 million for Macomb County for wastewater infrastructure improvements.

Expedite the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study: The bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the completion of the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study to develop a coordinated strategy to manage and protect the Great Lakes. Any future studies identified would be automatically authorized.

Enable navigation projects at South Haven Harbor: The bill authorizes an investigation into the feasibility of modifying navigation projects at South Haven Harbor for turning basin improvements.

Support ecosystem restoration and flood risk management at Grosse Pointe Shores and Grosse Pointe Farms: The bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide support to Grosse Pointe Shores and Grosse Pointe Farms for ecosystem restoration and flood risk identification.

Identify the economic impact of recreational boating: The bill requires the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide Congress with a report on the economic benefits of recreational boating in the Great Lakes basin.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.