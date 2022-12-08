A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground.

This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only drive-thru holiday light show in Lansing.

For its first year, visitors can expect over 138 LED professional light displays, a 160-foot LED tunnel, and a 30-foot Christmas tree with dancing ornaments.

Families or people in their cars can turn on their favorite radio station to see the lights dance to the music. There are also more dancing light displays that coordinate with the radio station being played at the campground.

The manager Jacob Schmidt told News 10 that they have received positive feedback so far and they average about 200 cars per weekend.

“We wanted to bring it closer to Lansing. There are some other options out there but most of them are over an hour away. We wanted to bring something close by so the Lansing crowd didn’t have to drive so far,” said Schmidt.

Entry is priced by car and is a total of $25. Visitors will be able to drive the half-mile drive-thru light show. Schmidt said if there is not a long line, people can go through multiple times to get the most of their money.

The Lansing Holiday Light Show is open every weekend until the end of the year. The light show will also be open seven days a week before and after Christmas.

