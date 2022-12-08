New fun coming to East Lansing’s Winter Fest

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s free winter festival is getting a new location and a new name: East Lansing Winter Fest.

This winter-inspired annual tradition, hosted by the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts (ELPRA), will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (NEW LOCATION), 819 Abbot Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by for free entertainment and craft activities as well as the popular Winter Farmers Market.

If you are worried about parking or driving to this fun event, you can take a CATA bus! There is a perfect bus stop at the Hannah Community Center. For more information, https://www.cata.org/routes-schedules

This year’s event will include a number of fun activities, including ice carving, outdoor fire pits with s’mores for roasting, an indoor bounce house, indoor Royale Battlefield Nerf Games, a photo booth, concessions and crafts/activities and informational tables provided by the East Lansing Public Library, East Lansing Art Festival, East Lansing Police Department and East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts. Additionally, the live entertainment and music lineup will include performances by:

Magician Alan Kazam - 11 a.m.

Rock the Block / Urban Style Line Dancing - noon

Heartland Klezmorim - 1 p.m.

Winter Farmers Market

Winter Farmers Market vendors will be set up inside ELHCC’s Banquet Hall, with food trucks set up outdoors in front of ELHCC. Market vendors will include:

Fur Real Dog Snacks

Summer Nights Apiaries

River Tree Coffee Company

Sweet Potato Delights

The Beeswax BARRN

Magnolia Farms

Uncle Hairy’s

Jenny’s Sweets & Treats

Taqueria Monarca

ELPRA Pottery

Grand Traverse Sauce Company

Tantay Peruvian Cuisine

Stone Circle Bakehouse

Droscha Sugarbush

Wooden Shoe Herb Farm

Sapo de Solis

and more!

