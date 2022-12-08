In My View: Lions are definitely improving

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow a big game for the Detroit Lions in December and Ford Field will be rocking Sunday with the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in town.

I like the Lions straight up and I think the key is quarterback Jared Goff who has been much improved in his team’s last five games, four of which the Lions have won. He has healthy receivers and running backs in his backfield which has made a big difference.

The Lions may not make the playoffs but after a 1-6 start it is a certainty that they are improved with five games remaining.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General

Latest News

In My View: MSU needs players to improve
In My View: Bowl games are unpredictable
In My View: Is Matthew Boyd worth $10M?
In My View: Why don’t we talk about Al Horford?