In My View: Lions are definitely improving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow a big game for the Detroit Lions in December and Ford Field will be rocking Sunday with the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in town.

I like the Lions straight up and I think the key is quarterback Jared Goff who has been much improved in his team’s last five games, four of which the Lions have won. He has healthy receivers and running backs in his backfield which has made a big difference.

The Lions may not make the playoffs but after a 1-6 start it is a certainty that they are improved with five games remaining.

