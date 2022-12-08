Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country.

It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe.

Michigan is one of two states in the country with low flu rates. The state other is Vermont.

Interestingly the surrounding states - Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin - all have high or very high flu rates.

This time last year, 31% of Michiganders were vaccinated against the flu. The latest Michigan report published Wednesday shows only 25% of the state is vaccinated so far this season.

Specifically, here in Mid-Michigan, Ingham and Jackson counties are at 26.5% and 24.2%.

On Tuesday, we learned that pharmacies across the nation are seeing a shortage of Tamiflu a common drug used to treat the flu. We spoke with three Mid-Michigan pharmacies and all of them assured me they are fully stocked with Tamiflu.

The low flu rates also don’t appear to be affecting the workplace. We called several major employers in the area.

General Motors said Wednesday they are still running business normally.

We also spoke with a temporary work agency called “the Holt Personnel World.” An employee for the company said there is no significant increase in workers getting sick. “We are experiencing our temporary employees missing time off work due to the flu, but this is not an increase in volume in call-ins comparatively to the last couple of years,” said Vice President of Personnel World Paige Emmons.

As the flu season continues they are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

The Michigan Department of Health said the most important thing you can do is get vaccinated.

Here are suggestions from the CDC:

Do everything you can to stop the spread of germs by covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough.

Regularly washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoid being around other sick people.

In Hillsdale County, 17% of the people have been vaccinated for the flu, the rate is 23% in Clinton County and 28% in Eaton County.

