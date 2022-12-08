Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country.

It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe.

Michigan is one of two states in the country with low flu rates. The state other is Vermont.

Interestingly the surrounding states - Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin - all have high or very high flu rates.

This time last year, 31% of Michiganders were vaccinated against the flu. The latest Michigan report published Wednesday shows only 25% of the state is vaccinated so far this season.

Specifically, here in Mid-Michigan, Ingham and Jackson counties are at 26.5% and 24.2%.

On Tuesday, we learned that pharmacies across the nation are seeing a shortage of Tamiflu a common drug used to treat the flu. We spoke with three Mid-Michigan pharmacies and all of them assured me they are fully stocked with Tamiflu.

The low flu rates also don’t appear to be affecting the workplace. We called several major employers in the area.

General Motors said Wednesday they are still running business normally.

We also spoke with a temporary work agency called “the Holt Personnel World.” An employee for the company said there is no significant increase in workers getting sick. “We are experiencing our temporary employees missing time off work due to the flu, but this is not an increase in volume in call-ins comparatively to the last couple of years,” said Vice President of Personnel World Paige Emmons.

As the flu season continues they are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

The Michigan Department of Health said the most important thing you can do is get vaccinated.

Here are suggestions from the CDC:

  • Do everything you can to stop the spread of germs by covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough.
  • Regularly washing your hands with soap and water.
  • Avoid being around other sick people.

In Hillsdale County, 17% of the people have been vaccinated for the flu, the rate is 23% in Clinton County and 28% in Eaton County.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach
Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach