Michigan’s Smith Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s all Big Ten first team defensive lineman Mazi Smith Thursday pled guilty to a charge less than a felony. Smith was arrested on a traffic stop October 7th in Ann Arbor and was charged with a weapon possession felony. He accepted guilt for a misdemeanor and will be sentenced December 29th. He likely faces a fine and/or probation. He has not missed any playing time since his arrest.

