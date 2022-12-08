Michigan’s Smith Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s all Big Ten first team defensive lineman Mazi Smith Thursday pled guilty to a charge less than a felony. Smith was arrested on a traffic stop October 7th in Ann Arbor and was charged with a weapon possession felony. He accepted guilt for a misdemeanor and will be sentenced December 29th. He likely faces a fine and/or probation. He has not missed any playing time since his arrest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
Michigan’s Mazi Smith pleads guilty to weapons charge
Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Padres Sign Bogaerts
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Bad Report on the Commanders
Pearl River Community College defender Caleb Williams led the Wildcats with nine tackles while...
Early Honor For Williams