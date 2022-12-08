Michigan tax return processing closed for annual system upgrades

The annual state individual income tax system will begin maintenance on Thursday, effective...
The annual state individual income tax system will begin maintenance on Thursday, effective after 5 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.(Michigan Department of Treasury)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual state individual income tax system will begin maintenance on Thursday, effective after 5 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Michigan Treasury will suspend the processing of state individual income tax refunds for maintenance required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season.

Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9.

“I want to thank taxpayers for their patience as we conduct our annual system upgrade in preparation for the 2023 individual income tax filing season,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees the state Treasury Department’s Revenue Services programs. “When the system is operational again in January, we will resume processing tax returns and issuing refunds. We look forward to serving taxpayers in the new year.”

Most timely filed tax refunds have been processed.

