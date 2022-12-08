Michigan State Police seeks missing man with dementia

Alfred Wesley Kocher
Alfred Wesley Kocher(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STURGIS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Alfred Wesley Kocher, a man who was reported missing Thursday.

According to authorities, Kocher was last seen driving a black Ford F-150 with the license plate CWD576 westbound on US-12 near Sturgis.

Kocher stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a tan baseball cap.

Police said Kocher, who goes by Wes, has dementia and is need of medical care.

Anyone who has seen Alfred Wesley Kocher is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

More: Missing In Michigan

