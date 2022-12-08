Judge gets new job while ex-Gov. Snyder awaits key decision

A judge who was expected to make a major decision in a Flint water case against former Gov. Rick Snyder has been promoted to federal court
Former Gov. Rick Snyder
Former Gov. Rick Snyder(WNEM)
By ED WHITE
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge who was expected to make a major decision in a Flint water case against former Gov. Rick Snyder has been promoted to federal court, leaving him and his defense team to wonder what’s next.

Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm was approved Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to become a federal judge in eastern Michigan.

Snyder's lawyers had asked Behm to dismiss misdemeanor charges against him, after the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously said indictments by a one-person grand jury were invalid.

Behm heard arguments six weeks ago, on Oct. 26, but hadn't released a decision while her nomination as federal judge was pending. State prosecutors want to simply restart the process by having Snyder’s indictment sent back to District Court and turned into a common criminal complaint.

Another judge overseeing Flint water felony charges against seven people thoroughly rejected that approach and dismissed their cases on Oct. 4.

Behm's staff said she signed orders in many cases this week.

“I don't know if that's one of them. I'm going as fast as I can,” administrative secretary Denise Churchill said Thursday.

Flint’s water became tainted with lead after city managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River in 2014 to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built. The water wasn’t treated to reduce its corrosive qualities, causing lead to break off from old pipes and contaminate the system for more than a year.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

Zvi Levran
Youth hockey doctor faces more sex abuse charges
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
DOJ subpoenas Michigan elections department regarding Trump
Ryan Kelley (MI)
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Police (MGN)
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus