Ingham County seeking to fill vacancy on Board of Commissioners

(Gray Media)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will begin the process of selecting a candidate to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Commissioner-elect Amy Salisbury. She announced her resignation from the Board of Commissioners effective January 1.

Applications are available online at www.ingham.org or by contacting the Board of Commissioner’s Office at 571-676-7200. Applications with resumes will be accepted through Monday, January 9 at 5 p.m.

Candidates will be interviewed by the Board of Commissioners’ Democratic Caucus. They will then recommend an applicant for appointment to the full Board of Commissioners.

Applicants must be registered voters in Commissioner District 13 which includes Meridian Township precincts, 1-5, 10, 18, 19 and 21.

“We plan on an open and orderly process for filling this vacancy and we wish Commissioner-elect Salisbury the best,” said Ryan Sebolt, Chairperson-Elect of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners

