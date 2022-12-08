Governor Whitmer to join Olivet College for major statewide scholarship announcement

(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joining Olivet College President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., local education leaders and students from Olivet College and Sexton High School to announce a major statewide scholarship for Olivet College.

“We are thrilled to make this very special announcement,” said Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., President of Olivet College. “Olivet is committed to making college education affordable for all students regardless of their financial status.”

Thursday morning’s announcement will help put Michigan on track to reach the Sixty by 30 goal of 60% of adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030.

The major statewide scholarship announcement will take place at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 at J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing.

Also on Thursday, in Detroit, Governor Whitmer will attend the MICHauto Summit where she will announce a new investment to support Michigan’s ability to develop, retain, and attract high-tech talent across various industries in the state.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General

Latest News

11 Michigan counties to see park with through $7.4M in grants
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreading cheer this holiday season
Quiet weather on Thursday, snow returns Friday afternoon