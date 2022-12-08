Governor Whitmer to join Olivet College for major statewide scholarship announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joining Olivet College President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., local education leaders and students from Olivet College and Sexton High School to announce a major statewide scholarship for Olivet College.

“We are thrilled to make this very special announcement,” said Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., President of Olivet College. “Olivet is committed to making college education affordable for all students regardless of their financial status.”

Thursday morning’s announcement will help put Michigan on track to reach the Sixty by 30 goal of 60% of adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030.

The major statewide scholarship announcement will take place at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 at J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing.

Also on Thursday, in Detroit, Governor Whitmer will attend the MICHauto Summit where she will announce a new investment to support Michigan’s ability to develop, retain, and attract high-tech talent across various industries in the state.

