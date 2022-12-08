Gas prices continue to drop in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are keeping more of their hard-earned money this holiday season as gas prices continue to go down across the state.

The current average price for gas locally ranges from $3.14 in Hillsdale to $3.29 in Eaton County. Drivers in Lansing may have already noticed average gas prices have dropped $0.25 per gallon –– that’s just within the last week.

With gas prices lower than they were a year ago, drivers in Mid-Michigan are feeling a little relief at the pump.

“I am and it is much cheaper lately than it has been,” said Danielle Mayer. Drivers like Mayer are still dealing with inflation.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, told News 10 that local gas prices will likely drop below $3.00 by Christmas and stay there.

“All of this happening because of a drop in the price of oil to its lowest level of the year at $71 a barrel and a drop in demand from China as the Chinese continue to try to prevent the spread of COVID as infections surge, that’s pushed oil down,” said De Haan.

Oil prices continue to put downward pressure on gasoline and the supply of gas has increased at a time when the demand for gas typically decreases.

“It’s $3.09 right now, but out in Fowlerville and Howell it’s about $3.79, so the prices just vary everywhere you go and I’m very grateful that it went down considering it’s Christmas time and it’s a hard time for a lot of people right now,” said Mayer.

De Haan encourages drivers to keep this in mind during this year’s holiday season.

“Don’t be in a rush to fill your tank, whether gasoline or diesel. Prices will continue to come down at most stations. If you do need to fill your tank, shop around because the price discrepancy between stations has never really been more significant than it is today,” said De Haan.

This is the first time in almost two years that the national average of gas has fallen below the previous year. It is also the lowest gas prices have been since January.

