East Lansing City Council seeks applicants to fill upcoming vacancy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is currently seeking eligible applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the City Council.

East Lansing City Councilmember Lisa Babcock has been elected to serve as a judge with the East Lansing 54B District Court and is expected to submit her resignation from the City Council on or around Dec. 28 to serve in her new position.

According to the City Charter, Council will need to appoint a new member within 30 days of the time of that vacancy.

Applicants must be a resident of the City of East Lansing and registered to vote in the City of East Lansing, to be eligible for consideration.

The application is available online at www.cityofeastlansing.com/councilapplication and a printed application will be provided upon request at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office, 410 Abbot Road. Applications will be accepted online or in person at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The City Council will review the applications and discuss the next steps in the appointment process at its first regular meeting in January, taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

The individual appointed will serve until Nov. 7, 2023, General Election, at which time Councilmember Babcock’s full term on Council will end.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.