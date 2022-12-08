Early Honor For Williams

Pearl River Community College defender Caleb Williams led the Wildcats with nine tackles while...
Pearl River Community College defender Caleb Williams led the Wildcats with nine tackles while also picking off two passes against Southwest Mississippi Community College.(Pearl River Community College Sports Information)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. The sophomore Heisman Trophy favorite is the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans. Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points. Williams has passed for 4,075 yards with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
Michigan’s Mazi Smith pleads guilty to weapons charge
Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Padres Sign Bogaerts
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Bad Report on the Commanders