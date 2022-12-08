Consumers Energy to provide over $7M to help Michiganders with heating bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills. Their goal is to provide a lifeline to thousands of families ahead of another cold winter.

Eight Michigan nonprofit organizations will receive the new contributions that will benefit people directly with Consumers Energy bills.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills, especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately.”

Customers facing hardship or trying to access the new funding should call 2-1-1. It is a free resource that connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers should also call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.

The money is being distributed through The Salvation Army, TrueNorth Community Services, United Way of South Central Michigan, Roscommon County United Way, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.

“The Salvation Army is so grateful to Consumers Energy for this incredible, timely gift. We will join forces with them, as well as the other partnering organizations, to distribute these funds to those in need this winter season,” said Maj. Lisa Mueller, general secretary of The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. “This gift helps us to continue to serve and meet needs in the community.”

Rochow is also encouraging people to spread the word that help is available and just a phone call away.

