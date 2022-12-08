Consumers Energy to provide over $7M to help Michiganders with heating bills

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills. Their goal is to provide a lifeline to thousands of families ahead of another cold winter.

Eight Michigan nonprofit organizations will receive the new contributions that will benefit people directly with Consumers Energy bills.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills, especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately.”

Customers facing hardship or trying to access the new funding should call 2-1-1. It is a free resource that connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers should also call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.

The money is being distributed through The Salvation Army, TrueNorth Community Services, United Way of South Central Michigan, Roscommon County United Way, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.

“The Salvation Army is so grateful to Consumers Energy for this incredible, timely gift. We will join forces with them, as well as the other partnering organizations, to distribute these funds to those in need this winter season,” said Maj. Lisa Mueller, general secretary of The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. “This gift helps us to continue to serve and meet needs in the community.”

Rochow is also encouraging people to spread the word that help is available and just a phone call away.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

The annual state individual income tax system will begin maintenance on Thursday, effective...
Michigan tax return processing closed for annual system upgrades
City of East Lansing
East Lansing City Council seeks applicants to fill upcoming vacancy
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions passes House, goes to Biden to sign
Tommy’s Express Car Wash at the intersection of West Saginaw and Waverly. When you drop off...
Tommy's Car Wash is accepting Toys for Tots donations