Bus With Us program to provide free New Year’s Eve shuttle service in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson has partnered with the Jackson Area Transportation Authority to provide a free shuttle service between Downtown Jackson and some Jackson County hotels on New Year’s Eve.

The Bus With Us program aims to provide a safer alternative to driving on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

The buses will carry passengers along two routes between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Pickups and drop-offs will follow a continuous system between downtown Jackson and area hotels, with downtown stops every 30 minutes. There will be no charge for rides.

Rides do not need to be reserved ahead, but it is recommended to book your room ahead to ensure availability.

More information can be found on the Experience Jackson website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.