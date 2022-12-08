Bad Report on the Commanders

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Snyder and his organization are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations over workplace misconduct and potential financial improprieties. The D.C. attorney general opened an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says the Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades and downplayed sexual misconduct by men at the top levels of the organization. That’s according to a report published Thursday. The report also says team owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, interfered in a separate investigation and was misleading to the House committee. The report also says the NFL minimizes “workplace misconduct across the league.” Attorneys for Snyder and the Commanders said the committee’s work was “one-sided” and there were “no new revelations.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
Michigan’s Mazi Smith pleads guilty to weapons charge
Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Padres Sign Bogaerts
Pearl River Community College defender Caleb Williams led the Wildcats with nine tackles while...
Early Honor For Williams