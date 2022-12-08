11 Michigan counties to see park with through $7.4M in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community parks, trails, sports facilities, and a state lock and dam will receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants.

The projects recommended for funding by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) include Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Macomb, Marquette, Montcalm, and Ottawa counties. The funding will support boardwalk, trail, and park renovations and improvements, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public water access, and more.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s possible when federal, state and local government partners come together to deliver real benefits for Michigan residents and visitors,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan. Let’s keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan.”

Each county will receive its own project title and grant amount.

Location (county), project title and grant amount for each project are:

(Ingham County) Lake Lansing Park North Boardwalk & Trail: $500,000

(Bay County) Pondside Park Improvements: $375,000

(Ionia County) Hale Park Improvements: $382,000

(Montcalm County) Fred Meijer Trail Hub Project, $465,400

(Alpena County) Duck Park Development of Pavilion and Restrooms: $150,000

(Cass County) DR LAWLESS INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY PARK Renovation Project: $428,600

(Marquette County) Michigamme Township Park Dock Access & Tennis Renovation: $183,200

(Macomb County) Lake St. Clair Metropark W. Boardwalk Renovation: $500,000

(Marquette County) Tourist Park Day-Use Access Road and Parking Area: $250,000

(Kalamazoo County) Lexington Green Park Improvement Project: $500,000

(Macomb County) Stony Creek Reflection Trail Accessibility Renovation: $500,000

(Cheboygan County) Cheboygan Lock & Dam Public Water Access Site Renovation: $3,000,000

(Ottawa County) Ottawa Sands Day-use Restroom: $242,900

“Access to the outdoors is vital to the quality of life for everyone who lives here or visits here,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund, in addition to other important grant programs, broadens that access in meaningful ways, whether through expanded hiking trails, increased public water access, or better amenities like restroom renovations and welcoming pavilions at local parks. These grants are integral to connecting more people to our state’s uniquely Michigan outdoor experiences.”

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 18 grant applications seeking $8.6 million in local funding.

