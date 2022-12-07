World Cup Due For Expansion

Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States, left, challenges Iran's Saman Ghoddos during the...
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States, left, challenges Iran's Saman Ghoddos during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer’s so-called “little teams” that didn’t make it to Qatar will be given a chance-of-a-lifetime when the World Cup goes to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Great news for everyone who was entertained by Saudi Arabia’s stirring underdog upset of Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Morocco knocking out Spain. More surprises surely await in four years. Only it’s not clear for some that bigger is better at the World Cup.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball against Buffalo...
Von Miller Out Remainder of Season
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the new coach at...
Purdue’s Brohm Headed to Louisville
Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, right, leaps for a save during the Spanish Super Cup soccer...
Big Soccer Day For Morocco