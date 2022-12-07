World Cup Due For Expansion

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer’s so-called “little teams” that didn’t make it to Qatar will be given a chance-of-a-lifetime when the World Cup goes to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Great news for everyone who was entertained by Saudi Arabia’s stirring underdog upset of Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Morocco knocking out Spain. More surprises surely await in four years. Only it’s not clear for some that bigger is better at the World Cup.

