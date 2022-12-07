Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!

They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways.

CLUE #4: What does Quality Dairy call their online ordering & delivery service?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on http://qualitydairy.com/v15/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways on Thursday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 in-store gift card to Quality Dairy plus the prize from Day 1, 2, and 3.

On Thursday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways.

