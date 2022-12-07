Watermain break closes road in Meridian Township
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break has closed a stretch of Okemos Road Wednesday.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials with Meridian Township said Okemos Road will be closed between Mount Hope and Hamilton roads until further notice.
The Ingham County Road Department will provide updates on the Okemos Road Bridge Replacement website here.
