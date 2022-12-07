Watermain break closes road in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break has closed a stretch of Okemos Road Wednesday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials with Meridian Township said Okemos Road will be closed between Mount Hope and Hamilton roads until further notice.

The Ingham County Road Department will provide updates on the Okemos Road Bridge Replacement website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.