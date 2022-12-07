Von Miller Out Remainder of Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball against Buffalo...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills’ top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Coach Sean McDermott says the ligament damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas. Miller has missed one game since being hurt in the first half of a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the expectation he would be able to return after initial tests showed no damage to the player’s ACL.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach
Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
The Michigan Wolverines huddle ahead of the championship game. (Source: Matt Quillen/RNN)
Michigan Loses Key Basketball Player
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run,...
Judge Signs Again With Yankees