Purdue’s Brohm Headed to Louisville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten West will have at least three new head football coaches next fall after Purdue’s Jeff Brohm is introduced at Louisville. Brohm is a former standout quarterback at the school and turned down the head coaching job several years ago. He spent six seasons at Purdue and led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten West title this past fall before Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the conference championship game. Purdue faces LSU January 2nd in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

