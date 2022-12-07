Partnership aims to address Michigan teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of 39 Intermediate School Districts has formed a partnership to address Michigan’s teacher shortage.

It’s called Talent Together. The plan includes getting potential teachers into schools early and paying them while they teach and learn. The program aims to provide jobs in Michigan schools to future teachers as they fulfill their teaching requirements.

Currently, student teachers do not get paid, they just receive class credit.

“The more we can make sure that starting a career in education is a financially viable career - from the moment training begins - the more likely we are to convince the workforce of the future to consider becoming a teacher,” said Jack Elsey, with the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative.

Talent Together plans to apply for a share of the $175 million the Michigan legislature budgeted for “grow your own” programs. However, they still need approval from the Michigan Department of Education and a response from universities that coursework will be provided. Despite the setbacks, Talent Together plans to enrol hopeful teachers in September.

